Monday into early Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - This evening, cloudy skies are expected for most with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s. There is a small chance of rain or snow but it will not be widespread or heavy.
Sunday we will see daytime highs push towards 40 degrees with increasing cloud cover.
Precipitation will move in Sunday evening as temperatures begin to drop. The overnight temperatures will hover near the freezing mark and a wintry mix will develop.
The rain and snow mix will change to all rain by late Monday morning. Sick spots are going to be an issue as we receive rain, snow and even some ice.
Slick road conditions may develop again Tuesday morning as cold air works in behind the system. One small shift in the timing and the track could change our forecast dramatically so stay tuned to FOX19 as the storm evolves.
