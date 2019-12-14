CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Overnight, cloudy skies are expected for most with temperatures dipping into the upper 20′s.
While there is a small chance of a sprinkle or flurry, most will not see a thing.
Sunday we will see daytime highs push into the upper 30′s with increasing cloud cover.
Precipitation will move in Sunday evening as temperatures begin to drop. Overnight temperatures will hover near the freezing mark and a wintry mix will develop.
Monday and Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days.
The rain and snow mix will change to all rain by Monday morning, however sick spots may be an issue as we see rain, snow and even the possibility of some light ice in our northern communities. Minor accumulations or wet snow on grassy surfaces remain a possibility as well.
As this system winds down on Tuesday, we could see a few slick spots during the morning, with gradual clearing then through the day.
