North College Hill man recovering after rescue from Ronald Reagan crash: ‘God sent some angels’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - North College Hill-resident Jacob Watters says he doesn’t remember much about the early morning of Friday, Dec. 6.
That doesn’t mean it was uneventful.
Watters says he fell asleep at the wheel of his car after an 18-hour work shift around 1:30 a.m.
“I remember getting on Ronald Reagan, the on-ramp, coming from Milford,” Watters explained. “And that’s about it.”
The next thing Watters remembers? According to him, pain—the feeling of his body being dragged out his car by Sophia Hughes and Keith Watson.
The car had crashed by then. It was on fire. A guardrail had speared it through, lodging itself right next to the driver’s side headrest—Watters’ headrest.
“He’s so lucky to be alive,” Hughes told FOX19 NOW Wednesday during a remarkable recounting of her rescue effort.
Watson tells a similar story.
“When I got there, my survival instincts just kicked in,” he said. “Just run up on the car, see if someone was in there, see if someone as hurt, and that’s what we did.
“I was just thinking, ‘Get him out of there,’” Watson continued. “I didn’t know if he was alive or dead.”
Watters had already been in two prior car accidents, one involving a drunk driver, the other where someone crossed a yellow line in the snow.
In this, his third accident, he’s thankful for his rescuers.
“It feels like... God sent some angels. Or God’s plan, you know?” He said. “Because if they weren’t there, I mean, it’s the middle of the night… I could have just… the car caught on fire… It could have ended real bad.”
Instead, for Watters, it ended like this: facial surgery, three broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a broken neck, a broken humerus, a broken clavicle and the recovery all that entails.
Watters is out of the hospital now, a week after the accident. He’ll be out of work for the next six months.
That means no more 18-hour workdays—or any workdays for now.
As for how the next six months will go, Watters says he’ll just have to figure out how to get by.
