Police: 1 shot in the neck in Forest Park shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -One person was shot in the neck in a Forest Park shooting, says the City of Forest Park Division of Police.
Police say the shooting happened in the 600 block of Northland Blvd.
When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old male victim in the parking lot of the Cruise Inn Sports Bar and Grill.
Police say during their investigation, they discovered that while the victim was leaving the bar, the suspect followed behind him and from the doorway of the bar, he fired four shots striking the victim in the neck.
Police say the victim is in serious, but stable condition. He was transported by a life squad to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Officers are still investigating.
