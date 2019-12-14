Sheriff: Woman shot and killed; suspect takes child, commits suicide in Hillsboro church

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Highland County Sheriff Donald Barrera says one woman was shot and killed at a residence near U.S. 50, while a child was taken from that home by a male who committed suicide at the Hillsboro Church of Nazarene late Friday night.
Barrera said the Highland County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 11:30 p.m. from a resident along U.S. 50 stating a female was shot and a child was taken from the home by a male.
When deputies arrived at the home, they found 33-year-old Sherry Wall deceased.
Barrera said while deputies were on the scene, officers found 37-year-old Joshua McLaughlin of Hillsboro at the Hillsboro Church of Nazarene.
When officers arrived, they found McLaughlin inside the church while the child was outside.
Barrera said a deputy grabbed the child from an area outside the church doorway and saw McLaughlin inside the church with a handgun.
Sheriff’s officials were called to the scene and found McLaughlin dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Highland County Coroner, BCI, and Highland County Prosecutor Anneka Collins were called and a search warrant was executed.
Deputies were not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.