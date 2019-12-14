Paramedic arrested on theft charge at Hamilton County jail

A contracted paramedic working at the Hamilton County Justice Center was arrested Saturday on a felony theft charge. (Source: Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Erin Couch | December 14, 2019 at 6:19 PM EST - Updated December 14 at 7:16 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A paramedic working at a Hamilton County Justice Center medical unit was arrested Saturday on a charge related to stealing a controlled substance from the facility, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Mark Taylor, 60, has been charged with theft. He is accused of taking six Oxycodone from a cart in a jail medical facility.

Taylor is reportedly employed by Naphcare, a company contracted to provide medical services to inmates.

His next scheduled court date is Monday, court records show.

