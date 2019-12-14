Winton Hills apartment fire displaces 20 residents

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire Friday around 3:45 p.m. at 5674 Gardenhill Lane in Winton Hills, the department says.
Fire crews extinguished the blaze, which was reportedly confined to the lower level of the apartment.
The department says one tenant sustained a minor injury outside the apartment. The tenant was reportedly transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
The entire building had to be vacated, according to the department, due to electric damage.
The Red Cross is reportedly assisting the 20 displaced tenants.
Damage to the building is estimated to be around $50,000.
The department is investigating the fire’s cause.
