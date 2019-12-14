Youngstown St. squares off against Southeast Mo.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Darius Quisenberry has averaged 15.7 points and two steals to lead the charge for the Penguins. Naz Bohannon is also a key contributor, accounting for 6.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. The Redhawks have been led by Sage Tolbert, who is averaging 11 points and seven rebounds.DOMINANT DARIUS: Quisenberry has connected on 27.9 percent of the 43 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 16 over his last three games. He's also made 68.6 percent of his free throws this season.