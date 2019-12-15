Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

BC-COURT EMPLOYEE-CHARGES
Court employee faces federal charges in claim about robbery
CLEVELAND (AP) — A Municipal Court employee outside Cleveland faces federal charges of lying to the FBI about claims she was robbed of $18,000 in cash and checks she was supposed to deposit at a bank. Cleveland.com reports an indictment charging 25-year-old Laura Smith with three counts of making false statements was unsealed Friday. The indictment accuses Smith of lying to the FBI about details concerning the purported robbery in September 2018. Those details include stops she made between East Cleveland Municipal Court and the bank parking lot where she said the robbery took place. Smith pleaded not guilty.
GAS PIPELINES-OHIO
Dismissal of Ohio lawsuit against pipeline company is upheld
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by the state against a natural gas pipeline company over environmental violations. The Fifth District Court of Appeals in Canton ruled this week the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency waived its right to enforce regulations when it failed to act within a year on Rover Pipeline LLC's 2016 application for a water quality certification. The state tried unsuccessfully to fine the company $2.3 million in 2017 for spilling millions of gallons of drilling fluid into two wetlands during pipeline construction. The state sued the company later that year.
FATAL SHOOTING-MEN KILLED
Shooting inside Ohio home leaves 3 men dead
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say police called to an Ohio home discovered the bodies of three men who had been fatally shot. The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports the men were in their late 30s to early 40s and were found by officers Thursday night in Youngstown. A Youngstown police captain says robbery might have been a motive for the slayings although it's unclear whether anything was stolen. Police are awaiting confirmation from the Mahoning County Coroner's Office before releasing the victims' names. Police say two guns were used in the slayings and that more than one shooter might have been involved.
BC-OH-DOWN SYNDROME-ABORTION
Ohio wins appeal rehearing on Down syndrome abortion ban
CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio's law banning abortions involving a fetal Down syndrome diagnosis is getting a new hearing. The full 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed Friday to hear the case. A three-judge panel from the 6th Circuit in October upheld a lower court decision placing the 2017 law on hold, ruling it likely was unconstitutional. The Ohio Attorney General appealed and asked the entire court to reconsider the constitutionality of barring doctors from performing such abortions. The American Civil Liberties Union challenged the law on behalf of Planned Parenthood and abortion providers. Supporters argue the law is an anti-discrimination measure.
AP-OH-GUNS-BACKGROUND CHECK PETITION
Backers of gun background checks won't try for 2020 ballot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A gun safety group seeking a change of state law in Ohio to require background checks on virtually all guns sales said Friday it now plans a 2021 ballot issue. Ohioans for Gun Safety was cleared in July to begin collecting signatures for a proposal to close loopholes in background checks on gun sales, including transactions between private individuals. The group says in a statement its goal was to get the issue on the ballot next year but no later than 2021. A spokesman says volunteers have already collected tens of thousands of signatures.
FATAL SHOOTING-OHIO
2 Ohio teens shot outside home in early morning hours
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in an Ohio county say two teens have been shot outside a residence in early morning hours and that one has died. The Warren County sheriff's office says the second teen was hospitalized after being critically wounded. Chief Deputy Barry Riley says that a caller around 2:50 a.m. Friday reported “prowlers." Riley says in a statement that investigators determined there had been gunfire before the call. He describes the investigation as “rapidly evolving” across multiple jurisdictions roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Cincinnati. The slain youth was a student at the Warren County Career Center.
FALSE ACTIVE SHOOTER REPORTS
Police: 2 students arrested for false active shooter reports
NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Ohio authorities have arrested two 11-year-old students on suspicion of calling 911 with false reports of active shooters at nearby schools. Newark police say two students were arrested Thursday after officers responded to reports of an active shooter at all three school locations to find no threat. News outlets report the two boys were students at Newark City Schools. A police news release states Newark police will not tolerate false reports and “will investigate and prosecute all cases like this one.”
CRIMINAL SENTENCING REFORM BILL
Ohio criminal reform bill losses supports after amendments
Advocates of criminal-sentencing reform in Ohio are pulling their support for a bill after lawmakers added an amendment that would toughen penalties for people convicted within 1,000 feet of a drug-treatment center. Cleveland.com reports that the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio and the Ohio chapter of Americans for Prosperity said Thursday they are no longer supporting the bill that would reclassify most low-level felony drug possession crimes as misdemeanors. The new language in the bill does not require officers or prosecutors to prove a person knew they were in proximity of a treatment center. The advocates say this goes against the premise of the bill.
OHIO GOVERNOR-YEAR-END
Foster care, mental health, guns on DeWine's 2020 agenda
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he'll soon propose “rather dramatic changes” to Ohio's foster care system and significant additional investment in state mental health programs. The first-term Republican told The Associated Press during a year-end interview Friday that it's part of his commitment to help every Ohioan reach their “God-given potential.” He said he has also ordered his director of youth prisons to provide additional information on Ohio's poor record of assaults against incarcerated juveniles. DeWine said an agreement is also near between local governments and the state over how any settlement dollars from opioid-related lawsuits will be spent.
VETERAN COLLEGE DEGREE
WWII veteran, 94, to get his college degree 73 years later
CINCINNATI (AP) — A World War II veteran plans to graduate from the University of Cincinnati more than 70 years after he first enrolled. WCPO-TV reports 94-year-old Paul Blom began his degree at the university in 1946 after enlisting in the Navy in three years prior. He says that he began to help with the family trucking business while taking night classes at the university for the next nine years but that life got in the way. The university found that it was able to offer him the associate's degree he had earned in full. The veteran will walk at the official commencement ceremony Saturday.