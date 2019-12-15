Monday into early Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued until 7 a.m. Monday for most of the Tri-State.
You can expect a wintry mix of rain, snow and isolated icy conditions into the very early hours of Monday morning.
Generally 1 to 3 inches of accumulating snow will be possible by about midnight Sunday. Some slightly higher snow totals are expected in our northernmost communities. From midnight to 2 a.m., a changeover to all rain is expected.
The wet weather will taper off between 7-8 a.m. Monday. The rain will wash much of the accumulated snow away, but isolated slick conditions will be possible for the Monday morning commute, especially on elevated and sheltered roadways.
Most of Monday will just be cloudy and damp. Wet weather will redevelop by Monday afternoon and slick roads can be expected again Tuesday morning as cold air works in behind the system.
Sunshine returns from mid-week into the upcoming weekend.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.