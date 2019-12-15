Monday into early Tuesday First Alert Weather Days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for 5 p.m. until 7 a.m. Monday. During that time frame, a wintry mix of rain, snow and icy conditions are expected.
Daytime highs will climb to around 40 degrees Sunday. Expect the snow to start after 5 p.m. with the possibility of a little rain mixed in.
One to three inches of accumulating snow will be possible by about midnight. The higher snow totals are expected in the areas north of the Ohio River. After midnight, an icy mix changing over to all rain is expected.
The wet weather will taper off by 7 a.m. Monday. The rain may wash some of the accumulated snow away, but plan on hazardous road conditions for the Monday morning commute.
Most of Monday afternoon will be cloudy. Wet weather will redevelop by Monday evening and slick roads are expected again Tuesday morning as cold air works in behind the system.
Please use extra caution when heading out the next few days.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.