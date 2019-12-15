North College Hill police search for critical missing 17-year-old

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are searching for a North College Hill teen who they said is considered critically missing.
Anaria Stachel was last seen Thursday morning at Lighthouse Youth Services in Clifton, North College Hill police reported Saturday.
Stachel is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 120 pounds. She was not wearing a coat when she went missing.
She is known to spend time in the Avondale, College Hill and North College Hill areas.
Police said there are mental health concerns in Stachel’s case.
Anyone with information about Stachel or her whereabouts is asked to call North College Hill police at 513-521-7171.
