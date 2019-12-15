Thomas, Morehead St. host Marshall

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Thundering Herd are led by Kinsey and Jarrod West. Kinsey has averaged 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists while West has put up 15.1 points and 3.1 steals per game. The Eagles have been anchored by seniors Thomas and Jordan Walker. Thomas has averaged 9.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Walker has put up 12.9 points per game.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: In 10 games this season, Morehead State's Thomas has shot 53.7 percent.