UC Irvine, Kent State meet in El Paso

LEADING THE WAY: Collin Welp is averaging 14.2 points and 6.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Anteaters. Eyassu Worku is also a key facilitator, putting up 11.4 points and 4.2 assists per game. The Golden Flashes have been led by Danny Pippen, who is averaging 13.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and three blocks.DOMINANT DANNY: Pippen has connected on 31.6 percent of the 57 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 31 over his last five games. He's also converted 73.1 percent of his free throws this season.