Former Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper found guilty of sex crimes

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Former Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Christopher Ward was found guilty on multiple charges of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition.
On Monday, a visiting Preble County judge found Ward guilty of one count of sexual battery and three counts of gross sexual imposition.
The alleged sexual assaults with three of the victims occurred within the course of his employment and the fourth victim is a minor.
Ward is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20 and could face life in prison.
