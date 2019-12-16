Several school delays on slushy morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Several local schools are operating on delays this slushy Monday morning after a couple inches of snow fell overnight.
Cincinnati Public Schools are operating on time Monday.
Madison and Springboro schools in the northern Cincinnati suburbs are among districts starting class two hours later than usual.
LIST: SCHOOL DELAYS & CLOSINGS
Most areas saw snow totaling 2.5 to 3 inches or just over, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Another round of winter weather is coming tonight.
We could see some more light snow and freezing rain.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.