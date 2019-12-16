Several school delays on slushy morning

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | December 16, 2019 at 5:35 AM EST - Updated December 16 at 5:37 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Several local schools are operating on delays this slushy Monday morning after a couple inches of snow fell overnight.

Cincinnati Public Schools are operating on time Monday.

Madison and Springboro schools in the northern Cincinnati suburbs are among districts starting class two hours later than usual.

Most areas saw snow totaling 2.5 to 3 inches or just over, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Another round of winter weather is coming tonight.

We could see some more light snow and freezing rain.

