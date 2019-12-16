Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Destanni Henderson had 15 points and No. 5 South Carolina used a fast start on the way to routing Purdue 85-49 on Sunday. The Gamecocks returned from a week off due to final exams without missing a step in taking a 26-13 lead in the first quarter. Henderson led six players in double figures for South Carolina, which improved to 10-1 this season. Ty Harris had 14 points and five assistants for the Gamecocks. Harris, a senior, was honored before the game for getting her 1,000th career point. Freshman Zia Cooke also had 14 points.