Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kenyan Drake ran for four touchdowns, Kyler Murray threw for 219 yards and a touchdown and the Arizona Cardinals snapped a six-game losing streak by beating the Cleveland Browns 38-24. Murray got the best of a much-anticipated showdown with Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield. The two were college teammates at Oklahoma and won Heisman Trophies in back-to-back seasons. Murray got plenty of help from Drake, who scored a touchdown in each quarter. He's the first Cardinals player since 1993 to score four rushing touchdowns in a game. The Browns have a 6-8 record after the loss. The Cardinals improve to 4-9-1.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have traded two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers for outfielder Delino DeShields and pitching prospect Emmanuel Clase. The teams finalized the blockbuster deal Sunday. Kluber has been one of baseball's most dominant pitchers the past six seasons. But the Indians have other needs and financial concerns and decided the time was right to move the 33-year-old Kluber. The right-hander missed most of last season after being hit by a line drive and breaking his arm. Kluber went 98-58 in nine seasons with Cleveland.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Carr scored a career-high 35 points and Daniel Oturu had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Minnesota in an 84-71 upset of third-ranked Ohio State. This was the first win for Gophers coach Richard Pitino against a top-five team. Oturu outworked Kaleb Wesson in the paint to win the battle of two of the Big Ten's best big men with his sixth double-double of the season. Carr shot 12 for 17 from the floor after going 1 for 10 in a 20-point loss to Iowa earlier this week. Freshmen D.J. Carton led the previously unbeaten Buckeyes with 19 points off the bench.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes to help the New England Patriots clinch a playoff spot. Their 34-13 win over the Bengals put them in the playoffs for the 11th straight season to extend their NFL record. Brady's two touchdown passes leave him with 538 for his career, which is one behind Peyton Manning for the league mark. Stephon Gilmore had two interceptions off Andy Dalton in the third quarter and returned one 64 yards for a touchdown. The Bengals remain the only one-win team in the NFL.
UNDATED (AP) — Outspoken Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer is barbing Rob Manfred, tweeting the MLB commissioner “is trying to ruin baseball at all levels." Bauer sent a series of tweets during the weekend, starting with a jab about Major League Baseball's threat to cut ties with minor league affiliates. Bauer followed up with: “At least Rob Manfred is trying to ruin baseball at all levels and isn't discriminating.” MLB had no immediate comment to Bauer's remarks. Manfred recently said MLB was pushing ahead with a rules change for 2020 that requires pitchers to face at least three batters or finish a half-inning.
NEW YORK (AP) — The 2020 Heisman Trophy race will start with a couple of clear front-runners in Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and fellow Georgian Trevor Lawrence of Clemson. That leaves plenty of room for a contender to emerge the way Joe Burrow did this year. AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo says that maybe instead of a quarterback from the state of Georgia, it will be Georgia's quarterback. Or the next player to step into Lincoln Riley's Heisman machine at Oklahoma.