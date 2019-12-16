Monday, Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A few inches of snow fell across the Tri-State Sunday night.
The snow has tapered off to a mist and drizzle.
Slick spots are possible on your morning commute Monday.
Showers will move back into the forecast this afternoon and continue through tonight. After midnight, temperatures will fall below freezing.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 11 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Light snow/ice accumulation will be possible and slick roads are expected again. Use extra caution when heading out the next few days.
Dry conditions will return for the rest of the work week.
