We were invited to attend a birthday celebration over the weekend. Mason Manning was turning three years old. His grandmother contacted us and told us he was a huge fan of the police and it would make his day if we could stop by during his party. Officer Boettcher, Sgt. Vickers, Officer Hoffman and Officer Dossenback did more than just stop by. They chipped in and purchased some gifts to give Mason. Great job guys. The look on his face says it all. Happy 3rd Birthday Mason!! Thank you for letting us be a part of your celebration.