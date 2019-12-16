Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Florence dies from her injuries

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - A pedestrian that was struck by a pickup truck in Florence on Friday has died from her injuries.
Police said the accident happened on US 25 near the United Dairy Farmers around 8 p.m.
Through investigation, police discovered the truck was exiting the lot of the UDF, making a left turn to travel north on US 25. The pedestrian was crossing US 25 traveling east from UDF toward J.D. Byrider.
The pedestrian, 57-year-old Rebecca Bolte, was struck by the truck while crossing US 25.
According to police, the driver did not see her due to the dark and rainy conditions.
Bolte was transported to UC Hospital for treatment.
On Monday, Dec. 16, Bolte from died from her injuries.
This accident is under investigation by the Florence Police Department.
There are no criminal charges anticipated as a result of this collision.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.