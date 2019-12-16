Police: Female pistol-whipped in West Price Hill

Police: Female pistol-whipped in West Price Hill
Cincinnati police investigate a report of a woman pistol-whipped inside a home on Beech Avenue in West Price Hill early Monday. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | December 16, 2019 at 7:09 AM EST - Updated December 16 at 7:09 AM

WEST PRICE HILL (FOX19) - Cincinnati police said they are investigating after a female was pistol-whipped in West Price Hill overnight.

Officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Beech Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Police are looking into a report that two people entered the residence and shots were fired.

The female who was pistol-whipped was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Both suspects fled the scene and remain at large.

Their descriptions were not released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.