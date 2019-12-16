Police: Female pistol-whipped in West Price Hill

WEST PRICE HILL (FOX19) - Cincinnati police said they are investigating after a female was pistol-whipped in West Price Hill overnight.
Officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Beech Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
Police are looking into a report that two people entered the residence and shots were fired.
The female who was pistol-whipped was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Both suspects fled the scene and remain at large.
Their descriptions were not released.
The incident remains under investigation.
