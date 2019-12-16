Source: UC to name John Cunningham as new athletic director

Cunningham to be officially announced this week

Source: UC to name John Cunningham as new athletic director
John Cunningham will replace Mike Bohn as UC's athletic director (Source: Minnesota Athletic Department)
By Joe Danneman | December 16, 2019 at 5:54 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 5:55 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A source tells FOX19 NOW John Cunningham will be the new athletic director at the University of Cincinnnati.

Cunningham, who is currently the deputy athletic director at Minnesota, is expected officially to be announced to his new position on Wednesday.

Cunningham replaces Mike Bohn, who left UC in November to become the new athletic director at Southern Cal.

According to his bio on the Minnesota athletic website, Cunningham has also previously worked in athletic offices at Syracuse, Boise State, TCU and Maryland.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.