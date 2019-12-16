Tolbert, Southeast Mo. visit No. 5 Ohio State

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Wesson has put up 13.9 points and nine rebounds to lead the way for the Buckeyes. D.J. Carton is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 10.8 points per game. The Redhawks have been led by Tolbert, who is averaging 9.9 points and 6.7 rebounds.WATCH OUT FOR WESSON: Wesson has connected on 42.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 13 over the last three games. He's also converted 79.6 percent of his free throws this season.