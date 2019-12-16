Waking up to snow, wet roads

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We’re waking up Monday to a few inches of snow and wet roads across the Tri-State.
Snow that fell Sunday night has ended, and a Winter Weather Advisory expected to be in effect until 7 a.m. has been cancelled.
Most areas saw snow totaling 2.5 to 3 inches or just over, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Cincinnati Public Schools are operating on time Monday, but several districts are operating on delays.
We are above the freezing mark of 32 degrees in most areas.
It’s 34 degrees now at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
We already hit the morning low and will be on the rise to a high of 39 degrees.
No major problems are reported on area highways and main routes.
The Ohio Department of Transportation reports it has more than 1,000 road crews out and major highways are running mostly wet.
The low tonight will fall to 31 degrees, and we’ll only rebound to about 38 Tuesday.
A new Winter Weather Advisory already has been issued for tonight at 11 p.m. and to 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Rain or freezing rain is expected before 4 a.m. and then snow is likely, possibly mixed with rain.
Little or no ice accumulation is expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
