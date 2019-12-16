Water main breaks on Western Hills Viaduct, ramp closures expected Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A water main break on the Western Hills Viaduct closed the southbound I-75 ramp to the viaduct for several hours Monday morning.
The ramp was initially said to be closed for the duration of Monday, but ODOT tweeted at 3:17 p.m. the ramp was open and that it would remain open for the rest of the day, but ‘may be closed’ tomorrow to repair the water main.
Water Works later confirmed the partial ramp/lane closures will begin Tuesday morning and run through Wednesday morning for emergency repairs to the water main.
The agency also said their are no public safety concerns, no water outages and no boil advisories due to the break at this time.
