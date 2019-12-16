Winter Weather Advisory Tonight - Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes into effect this evening and ends tomorrow morning.
A mix of mainly rain, some wet snow, patches of freezing rain and sleet will fall this evening and overnight. Air temperatures will be just cold enough that some elevated surfaces may develop icy patches this evening. Overnight icy patches will be a bit more widespread. Road surface and subsurface temps will be just warm enough so that problems are not widepsread.
Tomorrow afternoon clearing begins and sunshine returns from mid-week into the upcoming weekend with a nice warming trend.
The Ohio River is on the rise and will reach 48.9′ Thursday in Cincinnati.
