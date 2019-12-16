28-year-old man killed in Switzerland County crash, sheriff’s office says

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Id. (FOX19) - A Vevay, Indiana man died Sunday afternoon in a car accident on State Road 156 near Tapps Ridge Rd., according to the Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office identified the man as Scott Hilligoss, 28.
Around 5:30 p.m., Hilligoss’s 2001 Buick Century reportedly collided with a 2004 Ford Explored driven by Scott Griffin, 27, also of Vevay, In.
Hilligoss died from crash, the sheriff’s office says, while Griffin was transported to King’s Daughter’s Hospital in Madison, In. for treatment.
The cause of the accident is under investigation, but weather and road conditions are reportedly believed to be factors.
