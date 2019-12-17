Cintas: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Cintas Corp. (CTAS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $246.1 million.
The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $2.27 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.04 per share.
The uniform rental company posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.82 billion.
Cintas expects full-year earnings to be $8.65 to $8.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.29 billion to $7.33 billion.
Cintas shares have climbed 55% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 27%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $260.76, a rise of 57% in the last 12 months.
