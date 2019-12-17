Cold tonight!

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A few clouds will move into the region overnight and will gradually move off to the east tomorrow early afternoon leaving behind a chilly and mostly sunny afternoon.
The weather pattern is entering a quiet phase. It is not that the atmosphere as a whole is quieting down but that the action has moved elsewhere. The past few weeks the interaction of the polar jet and the subtropical jet, which brings very active weather, has been occurring over the eastern United States. That center of action will be located over the North Atlantic Ocean for a while and the good news for us is that travel weather for several hundred miles will be great.
Along with the absence of storms comes a gradual warming trend and right now it looks like high temperatures in the 50s from December 22nd through the 27th and no precipitation until maybe the 27th.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.