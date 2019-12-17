Columbus-area man charged in owning wild animal, state officials say

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (FOX19) - A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with an October wild animal attack in a Columbus-area neighborhood, the Ohio Department of Agriculture reports.
State officials say a loose serval cat, a breed native to Africa, attacked a family dog in Canal Winchester on Oct. 13.
Fairfield County deputies fatally shot the cat, which investigators later determined belonged to Stacy El-Muhammad, the ODA says.
El-Muhammad faces nine charges from ODA, among them possession of a dangerous wild animal, failure to obtain a permit for a DWA obstruction of official business and falsification.
He also faces 12 additional charges from other involved agencies.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.