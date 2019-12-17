Fairfield man sentenced after pleading guilty to rape, sexual battery

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Fairfield man was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to rape and sexual battery back in November.
Scott Cracraft will spend between eight and 20 years in prison.
“There are many mothers, many mothers of men, who don’t even know that their son’s been sexually assaulted by this guy," said the mother of a victim who did not want to be identified.
The Fairfield Police Department says Cracraft used photography to lure people into being models for him and he also used several church groups to groom future victims.
Police say the list of potential victims was substantial.
“Some people were willing to come forward, some people were willing to talk but not come forward. Some people didn’t want to talk to us,” Maj. Ken Gerold of the Fairfield Police Department said.
Mason Davis is one of the victims who came forward. “I had put a lot of trust in this guy,” Davis said.
He was going through a rough patch and met Cracraft through a church group.
“One night I went to sleep at his house and after months of him being a mentor and my best friend, I woke up to him being a sexual predator,” Davis said.
In court, Cracraft had a message for his victims. “I want to say I’m truly sorry to each of my victims,” he said. “I hope each person affected can find it in their hearts to forgive me.”
Davis said in court he’s still in counseling because of what happened.
“I feel a lot of anger and hatred. All I got to say is he’s lucky he’s going to be in prison and not on the streets,” Davis said.
If Cracraft spends the full 20 years in prison, he will be roughly 70 years old when he gets out.
He will also be a registered sex offender.
