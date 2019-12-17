Family pleading for information, fearing the worst in case of missing woman

ELMWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - The family of a woman who has been missing since September is making an emotional plea for answers as they fear the worst.
Jennifer Reneer says her mother, Connie Erhardt, vanished in September.
Erhardt was arrested for misdemeanor charges, Reneer said, at the start of the month. Just days after she was released from jail, Erhardt reportedly used her card at the US Bank in Elmwood. Then she vanished.
Reneer says the card has not been used since then.
“It’s her only means of support," Reneer said. "It’s the only way that she lives. That’s her income.”
Reneer says her mother is a ball of joy, someone full of personality and positivity. Erhardt’s biggest battle, Reneer says, is her addiction.
Erhardt is also a type-one diabetic and is currently without her medication.
“We’ve checked every hospital, every clinic," Reneer said. “I feel in my heart that somebody knows something and maybe they’re just too scared to come forward.”
Reneer describes her mother as a good person who may have crossed paths with the wrong person.
“Anything could’ve happened, you know, my thoughts go to she may have been kidnapped," Reneer said. "She may be somewhere dead, you know, and I just really want answers.”
Despite Erhardt’s lifestyle, Reneer said her mother has never skipped a holiday. This year, though, she did not show for Thanksgiving.
Not knowing if Erhardt is alive has taken its toll, on both Reneer and other family members. Reneer says her only wish is to find out where her mom is, no matter the outcome.
“Hopefully I’ll touch somebody’s heart, and they’ll see that, you know, she’s a mother, a grandmother, that she’s loved and that she’s wanted and that she’s missed," Reneer said.
Reneer explains she reported her mother’s disappearance to Elmwood Police, who are now investigating.
She has also posted flyers and is raising money for a reward.
Erhardt is listed on the Ohio Attorney General’s Office “Missing Adults” website.
