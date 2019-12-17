Freezing drizzle, snow for morning commute

For AM reporters as of 3am:

❄️ Snow continues in northern Ohio. Rain in southern Ohio

❄️ 902 crews out right now treating and plowing roadways

❄️ Pavement temps are low to mid-30s north of I-70 and mid to upper-30s south of I-70

❄️ Be extra alert for icy spots this AM pic.twitter.com/6jxbfY909L