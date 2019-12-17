Freezing drizzle, snow for morning commute

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tuesday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day with another round of winter weather for your morning commute.
Freezing drizzle and snow are expected. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.
Watch for icy patches on roads, especially west and north of downtown Cincinnati.
Police reported slick spots starting to form on bridges and overpasses along Interstate 275, especially near Colearin Avenue, shortly after 4 a.m.
Rain has been falling throughout the night, so roads remain wet.
Temperatures are below freezing to the north of downtown Cincinnati, and just above at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
The low at CVG is expected to fall to 31 degrees by daybreak.
That’s when we also could see a bit of light snow fly.
It could last until lunchtime, but less than a half inch is possible.
The high later will only make it up to about 35 degrees.
Our low tonight will bottom out in the low 20s.
We are expected to remain dry the rest of the week, but Wednesday will feel even colder with the high struggling to reach the upper 20s.
The low Wednesday night will fall to 16 degrees.
We will warm up by Thursday as thermometers return into the mid-to-upper 30s and then push into the low 40s by Friday.
