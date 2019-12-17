Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand contributed a pair of goals and Joonas Korpisalo notched his third career shutout as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated Washington 3-0, their second win in a week over the league-best Capitals. The win was just the second in eight games for Columbus, with both coming against Washington. Korpisalo stopped 30 shots. He's undefeated in three career games against the Capitals. Braden Holtby stopped 18 shots for Washington. The Capitals lost for just the second time in their last 10 games and suffered their first road defeat since Nov. 20.
UNDATED (AP) — The Associated Press has released its All-America team and it is full of players from LSU and Ohio State. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU highlights the first-team offense. Defensive end Chase Young of Ohio State leads the defense. Across all three AP All-America teams, the SEC had 18 players in all. The Big Ten had 17. The Pac-12 had 13 players, the Big 12 had 10 and the ACC had eight players.
UNDATED (AP) — All-Star pitcher Wade Miley and the Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a $15 million, two-year contact, a person familiar with deal told The Associated Press. The 33-year-old left-hander was 14-6 with a 3.98 ERA in 33 starts for the AL champion Houston Astros last season. He had a $4.5 million base salary and earned $500,000 in performance bonuses. He made just one postseason appearance, allowing three runs and four hits over 2 2/3 innings in the Game 3 Division Series loss to Tampa Bay. Miley is 85-82 with a 4.23 ERA in nine seasons and was an All-Star for Arizona in 2012.
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, Kyle Lowry had 20 points and 11 assists, and the Toronto Raptors beat the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers 133-113. Norman Powell scored 26 points, Serge Ibaka had 14 and OG Anunoby 12 as Toronto won for the eleventh time in 14 home games. Collin Sexton scored 25 points, Darius Garland had 20 and Tristan Thompson 18 as the Cavaliers lost for the 16th time in 18 games. Cleveland has dropped two straight after winning 117-109 at San Antonio on Thursday night to snap a season-long eight-game skid.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — It's another dreary December in Cleveland. The Browns are staggering toward the end of a season that hasn't gone as planned. Sunday's 38-24 loss at Arizona has put first-year coach Freddie Kitchens' job in serious jeopardy. Kitchens hopes to get a second season but there are no guarantees. The Browns; season has dissolved and while they have not been mathematically eliminated from the postseason they need to beat the powerful Baltimore Ravens on Sunday to stay alive. Cleveland hasn't made the postseason since 2002. It's the NFL's current longest drought.
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals are one loss away from clinching the first overall pick in next year's draft. They're the only team in the NFL with only one win. Another loss Sunday in Miami would secure the worst record in the league for 2019. At 1-13, they're also closing in on the worst finish in franchise history. They went 2-14 in 2002 under Dick LeBeau, who then was replaced by Marvin Lewis. The Bengals close the season at home against the intrastate rival Browns, who also are finishing up another season without a winning record.