Kent State faces NC A&T in El Paso

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Ronald Jackson, Kameron Langley and Devin Haygood have combined to score 45 percent of NC A&T's points this season and 48 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Kent State, Danny Pippen, Troy Simons, Philip Whittington and CJ Williamson have combined to account for 51 percent of all Kent State scoring, including 59 percent of the team's points over its last five games.DOMINANT DANNY: Pippen has connected on 32.8 percent of the 64 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 21 over his last three games. He's also converted 76.7 percent of his foul shots this season.