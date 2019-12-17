KY lawmaker proposes bill to legalize marijuana

“Although my bill is focused on future sales, it is important to point out that it also benefits those convicted of misdemeanor cannabis charges in the past,” Rep. Howard said. “I believe they should have access to a free expungement, which in turn will help them when it comes to such things as getting a job. I also think we need to stop prosecuting those possessing small amounts of cannabis. With our crowded jails, my bill is a sensible step we need to take.”