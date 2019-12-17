Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FORMER KENTUCKY GOVERNOR-PARDONS
Beshear joins critics of predecessor's spree of pardons
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has spoken out against his predecessor's spree of pardons. The new Democratic governor said Monday he wants to look forward and resist dwelling on former Gov. Matt Bevin's actions. But he joined the chorus of criticism aimed at the Republican former governor for his pardon-granting binge on the way out the door. Some lawmakers have called on federal and state prosecutors to investigate Bevin's pardons. Beshear says prosecutors should be allowed to “determine the next steps."
KENTUCKY GOVERNOR-MEDICAID
Kentucky governor rescinds planned Medicaid work requirement
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has halted his Republican predecessor's efforts to impose work requirements for some able-bodied adults to receive Medicaid health coverage. The new Democratic governor on Monday called his action the “moral" thing to do. Beshear signed an executive order rescinding former Gov. Matt Bevin's plan to require some able-bodied recipients to either work, study or volunteer to maintain Medicaid coverage. A federal judge blocked the requirements before they took effect, but Bevin's administration had appealed. Beshear pledged to reverse the Medicaid waiver if elected. He says the plan would have stripped coverage for about 100,000 Kentuckians.
ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY CONGRESS
Barr files for reelection in bid for fifth term in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr has filed for reelection seeking a fifth term next year in Kentucky's 6th District. Barr on Monday stressed his support for President Donald Trump and his ability to help shape legislation despite the GOP's loss of power in the U.S. House. Barr's latest reelection bid is his first as a member of the House minority party. Barr touted his role on national security and veterans issues despite being in the House minority. The 6th District stretches from the bluegrass region to the Appalachian foothills.
BROADBAND-KENTUCKY
Auditor: Warnings about KentuckyWired project were ignored
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An audit says Kentucky paid more than $1.3 million to two main outside consultants over three years but largely ignored their concerns about a statewide broadband network project. The report was released Monday by state Auditor Mike Harmon. It details how financial risks for the troubled KentuckyWired project shifted from an investment bank to the state. The report was the second phase of the review of the project meant to bring high-speed internet access to all 120 Kentucky counties. The findings will give critics more leverage next year, when lawmakers will be asked to approve another $100 million for the project.
AP-US-CARJACKING-POLICE-CHASE
Police: Man crashes stolen SUV with baby inside; girl unhurt
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say a man stole an SUV with a 13-month-old girl inside and led Kentucky authorities on a chase before crashing on an interstate. The child was not harmed. Police say 22-year-old Joshua Reynolds was arrested after the crash Monday morning on Interstate 65. Police say the SUV had been left unlocked and running in a parking lot when it was taken. Authorities say Reynolds is charged with kidnapping and other charges. Officials say the child was taken to a hospital as a precaution even though she was not hurt.
CHILD PORN PRODUCTION
Man gets life in prison for drugging, sexually abusing girl
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been sentenced to life in prison for forcing a girl to use methamphetamine and then sexually abusing her while his girlfriend recorded the assault. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 47-year-old Richard Eugene Derringer was sentenced last week on charges including creation and possession of child pornography. A U.S. Attorney's Office statement says the abuse was recorded in March 2018 over a three-hour period. It says the girl later told her mom and was taken to a hospital. His co-defendant and girlfriend at the time has pleaded guilty to using a minor to create child pornography.