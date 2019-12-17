Pedestrian hospitalized in Mount Healthy hit-and-run, police say

Pedestrian hospitalized in Mount Healthy hit-and-run, police say
A 35-year-old woman was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after she was truck by a vehicle while crossing the street at Hamilton Avenue and Compton Road, Mount Healthy police report. (Source: WMBF News)
By Erin Couch | December 17, 2019 at 9:34 AM EST - Updated December 17 at 9:49 AM

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) - A 35-year-old woman was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after police said she was struck by a car while walking in a marked crosswalk in Mount Healthy.

Mount Healthy police said the woman was walking across the street at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Compton Road when she was struck by a vehicle. They said the suspect then fled the scene in the car.

She was transported to Mercy West, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Officers reported she in a crosswalk when she was struck.

The vehicle is described as a Toyota or Nissan with tinted windows. The suspected driver is reportedly a male.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mount Healthy police at 513-738-3182.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.