Pedestrian hospitalized in Mount Healthy hit-and-run, police say

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) - A 35-year-old woman was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after police said she was struck by a car while walking in a marked crosswalk in Mount Healthy.
Mount Healthy police said the woman was walking across the street at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Compton Road when she was struck by a vehicle. They said the suspect then fled the scene in the car.
She was transported to Mercy West, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
Officers reported she in a crosswalk when she was struck.
The vehicle is described as a Toyota or Nissan with tinted windows. The suspected driver is reportedly a male.
Anyone with information is asked to call Mount Healthy police at 513-738-3182.
