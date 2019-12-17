Petition to save Lunken’s Sky Galley gathers more than 13K signatures

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer/FOX19) - A petition to save a beloved restaurant at Lunken Airport has gathered thousands of signatures after its lease was cancelled Thursday.
According to our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer, the city is now working on negotiating a lease for the Sky Galley, a restaurant located at the airport on Cincinnati’s East Side that serves up casual eats with an airport view.
More than 13,000 people have signed the change.org petition started last week.
The Enquirer reported the city cancelled the lease months after a Sept. 16 Cincinnati Health Department inspection raised concerns of food safety risks.
“After speaking with the city manager, I know the city is more than willing to pay for their portion of the improvements,” Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor told The Enquirer. “The city’s more concerned with the outstanding citations the owner has from the health department.”
