Prosecutor: Video shows Pike Co. deputy assaulting man in custody

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk has asked the FBI to look into a “disturbing” video he said shows a deputy assaulting a man in custody to see if federal criminal charges are warranted.
The incident happened on Nov. 18 when deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department brought Thomas Friend in on three charges of criminal mischief and one count each of assault and theft, according to Junk and court records.
Pike County’s top prosecutor said he’s seen the video and it shows Deputy Jeremy Mooney punching Friend, 27, in the face while Mooney was restrained.
“It was disturbing to watch," Junk told FOX19 NOW in an interview Monday. “Honestly, I’m not happy about it. It cries out for a criminal investigation on it.”
Interim Pike County Prosecutor Jim Nelson informed the prosecutor about the video before Thanksgiving, Junk said.
Mooney has resigned, he said, and a supervisor was demoted.
Junk said he referred the case to the Cincinnati office of the FBI. He wants to be as transparent as possible.
“I absolutely want an investigation on this. There’s got to be," he said.
“If this doesn’t come out into the light of day, somebody is going to think it was covered up. I won’t have that. It needs to be out in the open. People need to know what their law enforcement officers are doing.”
If the FBI passes on investigating the case Junk said he will turn to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
A spokesman for the FBI said Monday they “cannot confirm or deny the existence of a potential investigation.”
FOX19 NOW left a message with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and will update this story once we hear back.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.