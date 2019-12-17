School delays Tuesday

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | December 17, 2019 at 4:12 AM EST - Updated December 17 at 4:16 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With freezing rain and snow expected for the morning commute Tuesday, some school districts are already issuing delays.

Mt. Notre Dame High School in Reading and Union County-College Corner Joint School District in Franklin County, Indiana, are both operating on two-hour delays.

Tuesday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing as light snow arrives by daybreak.

