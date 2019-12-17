Sheriff’s Office unveils memorial honoring corrections officers who died in line of duty

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s office dedicated a new memorial honoring those who have died in the line of duty.
Two correctional officers have died while on active duty in Hamilton County. Both deputies were killed at the facility known as the Work House located on Colerain Avenue upon the grounds of old Camp Washington.
Anna Hart was killed on July 24, 1916, and Phillip Pence was killed on June 10, 1984.
Pence was stabbed to death by an inmate while conducting searches of cells for weapons.
Several fellow deputies that worked with Pence attended the memorial dedication.
“It was just another day,” Sgt. Jow Burton said. “I was right next to Phil when he was stabbed. That was the hardest night of my life.”
Retired deputy, Gary Roush, fought back the tears remembering that day.
“His last words as they were wheeling him out, ‘Tell my mom I’m okay,’” Roush recalled.
Roush said he was happy to see the memorial, but hopes no names are ever added.
“Everybody that walks through that door is going to have to look at that stone and wonder every day.”
Members of the sheriff’s department raised the money to pay for the memorial. It was a project led by Deputy Daniel Ems.
“I went to a police memorial, and I thought we do not have anything in corrections,” Ems said. “The last three-plus years this has been part of me. It makes me proud to see it finally in place.”
Ems said the department held fundraisers, bake sales and raffles to raise the money.
Corrections officers are often the forgotten wing of law enforcement. They are usually not seen by the general public.
“We are open seven days a week. Christmas, holidays, the officers are here doing their job,” Ems said.
Ems added the memorial serves a reminder to never forgot the fallen deputies, but a job well done.
“I hope this memorial is something they see, knowing this is a profession and something we take seriously.”
