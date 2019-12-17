Snow much fun: Snow attractions coming to The Banks

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Snow Banks at The Banks will feature a dozen live snow features by an Academy Award-winning special effects producer to create snow attractions on weekends in January.
According to The Banks, Friday evenings in January will feature an Après ski happy hour lounge setting on Freedom Way. Weekends will feature a dozen snow activities for families to enjoy and play. Also, bars and restaurants will offer special cocktail and menu items each weekend.
Attractions will include:
· The Frisch’s Big Boy Snow Tube Run, a 50-foot long snow tube ramp at SkyStar Wheel Snow Park
· SkyStar Wheel rides for purchase
· Joe’s Snow Ride, a snow sledding hill on Joe Nuxhall Way
· Snow blizzards for snow selfies on the half hour on Freedom Way
· The Frontgate Snow Lounge with cocktails on Freedom Way
· Horse carriage rides courtesy of the 2020 Cincinnati Auto Expo
· Cincinnati Cyclones hockey skill challenges
· Ice sculpture carvings on Crosley Terrace at Great American Ball Park
· An Ice Bar at Galla Park with smores
· Acoustic performances at Moerlein Lager House
· Beer gardens on Freedom Way
Admission to Snow Banks is $5 per person on Saturday and Sunday for all aged. Tickets can be purchased online and picked up at Street Corner Market at The Banks.
The Banks said a liability waiver form will need to be signed before redeeming wristbands.
Fridays, January 3, 10, 17, 24 from 5 to 9 p.m.: Freedom Way between Joe Nuxhall and Walnut Street
· Fire pit lounge seating with snow blizzards on the half hour
· Cocktails and beer
· Live sing-a-longs featuring songs from WGRR, WARM 98, 96 ROCK and CAT Country from 6-8 p.m.
· Rides on the SkyStar Wheel with purchase
· Ice Bar at Galla Park with a smores bar
· Signature cocktails from the bars at The Banks
· Live snow blizzards on Freedom Way will occur nightly: 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30 and 9 p.m.
Saturdays, January 4, 11, 18, 25 from 12 to 8 p.m.: Freedom Way from Joe Nuxhall to Elm Street
· The Frisch’s Big Boy 50-foot long snow tube ramp at SkyStar Wheel Snow Park
· Rides on the SkyStar Wheel with purchase
· Joe’s Snow Ride, a Snow Sledding Hill on Joe Nuxhall Way
· Frontgate Snow Lounge with fire pit lounge seating with snow blizzards on the half hour
· Horse carriage rides offered courtesy of the Cincinnati Auto Expo (February 5-9, 2020)
· Cincinnati Cyclones ice hockey challenges
· Beer Gardens on Freedom Way
· Live acoustic music performances at the Moerlein Lager House Beer Garden on Saturdays
· Snowman making village at Great American Ball Park
· Live ice sculpture carvings at Great American Ball Park’s Crosley Terrace
· Snow blizzards occur on Freedom Way 12, 12:30, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3, 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8 p.m.
· Watch NFL Playoff games on the big screen (January 4, 11)
Sundays, January 5, 12, 19, 26 from 12 to 6 p.m.: Freedom Way from Joe Nuxhall to Elm Street
· The Frisch’s Big Boy 50-foot long snow tube ramp at SkyStar Wheel Snow Park
· Rides on the SkyStar Wheel with purchase
· Joe’s Snow Ride, a Snow sledding hill on Joe Nuxhall Way
· Frontgate Snow Lounge with fire pit lounge seating with snow blizzards on the half hour
· Horse carriage rides offered courtesy of the Cincinnati Auto Expo (February 5-9, 2020)
· Cincinnati Cyclones ice hockey challenges
· Beer Gardens on Freedom Way
· Live acoustic music performances at the Moerlein Lager House Beer Garden on Sundays
· Snowman making village at Great American Ball Park
· Live ice sculpture carvings at Great American Ball Park’s Crosley Terrace
· Snow blizzards occur on Freedom Way 12, 12:30, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3, 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 6 p.m.
· Watch NFL Playoff games on the big screen (January 5, 12)
