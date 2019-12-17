UC removes slave-owning founder’s name from title of largest college

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - University of Cincinnati’s board on Tuesday unanimously voted to change the name of a college that once held the name of a slave owner, according to a web post from the university.
UC says McMicken College of Arts and Sciences will now simply go by the College of Arts and Sciences.
A separate UC website post says the college was named after Charles McMicken, a Pennsylvania businessman who regularly traveled through Cincinnati and gave city officials nearly $1 million in real estate when he died in 1858 to found a university.
The vote comes in the wake of a university-level group formed by UC President Neville Pinto made recommendations after considering McMicken’s legacy and his name’s affiliation with the university, the post states.
The university says it will still keep signs on campus the reference the former McMicken name, but will install digital displays next to them to provide context about the association between UC and Charles McMicken
The name will no longer appear on business cards, letter heads, web pages and advertising associated with the College of Arts and Sciences, according to the post. It also won’t be printed on diplomas going forward.
According to UC’s independent, student-run newspaper The News Record, the university’s Undergraduate Student Government voted to support the name removal in November 2018.
