Video shows teen ‘helicopter twirling’ dog above his head and slamming it into the ground

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County Dog Warden is asking for help identifying a teen caught on video slamming a dog into the ground.
The incident happened on Franklin Street in West Hamilton near Milliken Woods Park.
Video footage comes from a security camera belonging to a woman who did not want to be identified.
She says on Sunday afternoon she watched as a small dog got away from its teenage handler in the park, then the teen ran after the dog until he got to an alley near her house.
The video shows the teen throw rocks at the dog. What happens next, some might find difficult to watch.
FOX19 NOW has blurred the teen’s face in the video because Butler County Dog Warden Deputy Kurt Merbs believes he is underage.
“(He) walks over to the dog,” the woman described. “Hooks a leash on the dog and then stands up and basically helicopter twirls it around his head and slams it into the ground.”
The footage shows the dog walking away with its handler, and there’s no way to tell if it’s injured, but Merbs still says it should be checked out.
“What the dog was doing in the video was simply just running, just simply having a good time, checking, smelling. There was another dog in the yard at the fence that it was going to. I mean, you can’t fault the dog for that,” Merbs said.
The dog, Merbs explains, simply wasn’t listening.
“I guess that was his (the teen’s) way of reprimanding the dog,” Merbs explained. “And, I mean, that was absolutely horrible to watch.”
Merbs is asking anyone who may be able to identify the teen either by his movements or the small dog he had with him to contact his office at 513.785.6542.
