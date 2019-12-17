WATCH: Kris and Remus enjoy snow at the Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kris and Remus experienced their first snow at the Cincinnati Zoo - and loved every second of it.
Their care team said the animal ambassador pair had so much fun playing in the snow that they had to convince them to come back inside before they got too cold.
Born in July, Kris is the lone-surviving cheetah from a litter of three. Alone, she didn’t provide enough stimulation for her first-time mother, Neena, to produce an adequate milk supply, so the zoo’s expert neonate team had to step in.
Zoo trainers also enlisted Remus in the young cheetah’s care.
Remus is a rescue puppy from a shelter called the Animal Rescue Fund, the zoo says. He was adopted in August.
Cheetah play is very similar to dog play, the zoo explains, making the two animals natural counterparts. And, as many in Cincinnati have seen, Kris and Remus have learned to play together pretty darn well.
Read more about Remus and Kris on the zoo’s website.
