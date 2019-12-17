WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Until 10am Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 10 AM for Northern Kentucky and all areas north into south eastern Indiana and Ohio.
While widespread ice and snow will not be a major issue we will watch for pockets where roads could be slick especially in our northern areas. With light snow and a mix falling during the morning commute, where it won’t be icy it will be wet and slushy. Any snow accumulation will be minor mainly north less than an inch or half of an inch.
Temperatures this afternoon will reach a high of 35. Light snow chances will taper with a few flurries later today, as temperatures drop into the upper teens tonight.
We stay dry Wednesday into the weekend but cold Wednesday with highs in the upper 20s and mid 30s on Thursday. We see a rebound back to the mid to upper 40s by this weekend.
