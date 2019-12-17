WinterFest begins daily operation Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kings Island’s WinterFest is opening Tuesday for daily operation that will run through Dec. 31.
The event features more than five million lights, 10 uniquely themed winter wonderlands, ice skating on the Royal Fountain and the Eiffel Tower transformed into a Christmas Tree.
To celebrate, Kings Island is offering $19.99 admission that will be good for any night when purchased by Wednesday.
This Friday they are hosting Ugly Sweater Day. Any guest donning the attire will receive admission for $19.99 and the first 3,000 guests will get their own limited edition bottle sweater.
Guests can also enjoy New Year’s Eve at WinterFest., The Eiffel Tower Christmas Tree will be transformed into a countdown clock and fireworks will boom at the stroke of midnight.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit their website.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.