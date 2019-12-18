Bengals’ Atkins voted to 2020 Pro Bowl

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins has been voted to the AFC team for the 2020 Pro Bowl, the Bengals announced Tuesday evening.
The Pro Bowl kicks off at 3 p.m. on Jan. 26 in Orlando, Fla.
This marks Atkins’ eighth career Pro Bowl, the most ever by a Bengals defensive player, according to the Bengals.
Atkins now ranks only behind former offensive tackle Anthony Munoz in number of Pro Bowl appearances.
The 10-year NFL veteran recorded 42 tackles this year, including 4.5 sacks and four tackles for losses.
“It’s an honor to be named to the Pro Bowl and Geno is very deserving,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. “Geno has put together another strong season and continues to show why he is one of the best defensive players in the league.”
The Bengals also announced Joe Mixon was voted a fifth alternate at running back and safety Brandon Wilson was voted a second alternate as a returner. Alternates, the team explained, are added to the game if voted players in their position group can’t play.
